You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Five major ALDOT projects funded by the Rebuild Alabama Act

Five major ALDOT projects funded by the Rebuild Alabama Act

Project

County

Estimated Cost

Description

US 82

Autauga

18,938,000

Prattville Bypass

McFarland Blvd

Tuscaloosa

$756,500

SR 69 to Rice Mine

McFarland Blvd

Tuscaloosa

$30,591,000

Construction in FY2021

US 411

Cherokee

$500,000

Turkeytown to Cherokee Co 20

US 411

Cherokee

$42,907,000

Using Rebuild & Federal Funds

I-565 Lane Revision

Limestone

$17,000,000

Using Rebuild & Federal Funds

Tanner-Browns/ Ferry

Limestone

$27,260,000

I-65 to US 31

Source: Alabama Department of Transportation

 

Tags

Loading...
Loading...