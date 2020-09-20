Five major ALDOT projects funded by the Rebuild Alabama Act
Project
County
Estimated Cost
Description
US 82
Autauga
18,938,000
Prattville Bypass
McFarland Blvd
Tuscaloosa
$756,500
SR 69 to Rice Mine
McFarland Blvd
Tuscaloosa
$30,591,000
Construction in FY2021
US 411
Cherokee
$500,000
Turkeytown to Cherokee Co 20
US 411
Cherokee
$42,907,000
Using Rebuild & Federal Funds
I-565 Lane Revision
Limestone
$17,000,000
Using Rebuild & Federal Funds
Tanner-Browns/ Ferry
Limestone
$27,260,000
I-65 to US 31
Source: Alabama Department of Transportation