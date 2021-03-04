Five fast facts: Calhoun County baseball tournament has a long, storied history

The 48th Calhoun County baseball tournament begins Friday afternoon at Oxford’s Choccolocco Park with three first-round games.
To get everyone thinking baseball, here are five things you probably didn’t know about the history of the tournament, but soon will if you keep reading.
1. In the beginning
The Calhoun County basketball tournament had its beginning during the 1951-52 season and has been played each season since then. The county baseball tournament is a relative newcomer.
It was first played in 1963 with just six schools — Alexandria, Anniston, Oxford, Saks, Wellborn and White Plains — participating. Anniston defeated Alexandria 2-0 in the championship game. Harold Wells coached the Bulldogs, and Thurston Bolling mentored the Valley Cubs.
Winning pitcher Pete Henley and losing pitcher Roger Boozer each tossed a four-hitter. Both Anniston runs, each scored by Johnny Austin, were unearned. Anniston had beaten Oxford soundly in the semifinals and Alexandria edged White Plains. In the first round, Oxford defeated Saks and White Plains eliminated Wellborn.
2. Almost the end
The 1963 county baseball tournament was not only the first it was also — for many years — the only county baseball tournament. For whatever reason, there was no second county tournament until 1975.
Coaches including James Cheatham (Alexandria), Steve Montgomery (Anniston), Ronnie Burleson (Oxford), Dennis Cook (Saks), Mike Deerman (Weaver) and Jimmy Nipper (Wellborn) met at Alexandria in early April and set the dates for a tournament in early May. If you like what we have now, you are indebted to those gentlemen and others coaching in 1975.
3. Four in a row
Oxford’s four straight county tournament championships (2016, 2017, 2018 and 2019) under head coach Wes Brooks is an unprecedented feat.
However, it might not be if the 1978 tournament had been played in early March — as it has been in recent years — instead of early May as it was in 1978. Coach Charlie Maniscalco’s 1978 Oxford team was 15-2 at the time of the seeding meeting April 27 and clearly the cream of the crop among the county’s nine baseball-playing schools that year.
However, Oxford was to play at Fultondale in the second round of the Class 3A baseball playoffs May 7, the day the county tournament opened. Maniscalco made it clear ahead of time his Yellow Jackets would only play their tournament game set for May 8 against the loser of the game between the No. 8 and No. 9 seeds if they lost to Fultondale. That didn’t happen and No. 1-seeded Oxford didn’t play in the county tournament. When No. 2 Saks defeated No. 6 Anniston 2-1 in the county championship game May 12, Oxford was hosting Cullman in the opening game of the best-of-three 3A semifinal series.
With Maniscalco at the helm, Oxford won consecutive county tournament titles in 1979, 1980 and 1981.
4. The 1-0 championship game
There’s been only one championship game decided by a 1-0 score. It came in 1979.
Oxford’s Randy Bussey and Anniston’s Lance Long matched each other scoreless frame for scoreless frame for five innings.
In the bottom of the sixth inning, Mark Knighton gave the Yellow Jackets the lead with a one-out, solo home run over the right field fence at Jacksonville State’s University Field. In the top of the seventh, Bussey retired Anniston’s first two hitters on strikeouts to bring Gardner Boone to the plate. Boone fouled off several pitches, worked his way to a full count then tripled off the center field fence.
Bussey retained his composure and got the next batter on a strikeout, his 12th of the game. Each pitcher allowed three hits. Bussey issued just one walk. Long walked two and struck out eight.
5. Two schools, two titles
In the history of the county tournament, only two coaches have won tournament championships at two different schools.
Oxford’s Wes Brooks would be a good guess. Brooks had a runner-up team at Wellborn in 2003 but none of his Wellborn teams ever won the tournament. Rusty Burroughs would be another good guess but each of his five tournament championships came at Jacksonville.
If your answer is Allen Quinn and Butch Wright, you know your tournament history. Quinn won titles at Saks in 1982 and 1983 and at Wellborn in 1993. Wright led Anniston to championships in 1984 and 1985 and won again in 1988 at Saks.