On the night of the tornado a year ago, Noah Harden was one of the few Jacksonville State University students who hadn’t left town for spring break. He had to work at Domino’s the next day.
When the skies began to darken that Monday night, he headed back to his apartment at Gamecock Village. As he walked in his second-floor door, sirens blared and warnings flooded his phone.
The storm ripped off the third floor of his building, and water poured through the air vents in his room. Harden left in the clothes he was wearing and the sandals on his feet.
The next morning, Harden’s car was too badly damaged to get him to work, and he couldn’t get into his apartment building.
Harden, a freshman at JSU, headed home to Gadsden. He spent the summer at a Boy Scout camp he’s attended for years. Surrounded by love and support from his second family, Harden found a starting place to put his life back together.
He did not return to JSU in the fall.
“It wasn’t a very hard decision for me to make,” Harden said.
On top of everything the tornado took, Harden’s grandmother began to lose her health. She moved in with his family, and he moved back home to help take care of her.
Harden took a job at Inteva, a factory in Gadsden where he made sunroofs for cars. It was the first step in a rebuilding process, he said. For the past year, Harden has worked, saved money and spent time with his family.
He finally feels like he is back in a comfortable place, physically and financially, but some effects are more lasting.
Harden said he’d never understood before why some people got worked up about tornadoes and thunderstorms. That’s changed. Even a slight thunderstorm causes his chest to tighten and sets off a panic alarm in his mind, he said.
“I always used to make fun of people that would be a big baby about that,” Harden said.