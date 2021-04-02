FEMA grants help Talladega Fire Department acquire new equipment.

The Talladega Fire Department recently secured grant funding to purchase half a dozen new thermal imaging cameras and wildland gear for firefighters, thanks to the Federal Emergency Management Agency.
“With the wildland gear, that was a deficiency we identified last year when we were applying for grants,” Assistant Chief Ron Goodenough said. “We were fighting a lot of brush fires last summer, and we were wearing gear that is designed to be worn in a structure fire. They’re much heavier, and they hold the heat. The wildland gear still provides protection, but it breathes better and is more comfortable in that situation.”
The department had two thermal imaging cameras before buying the new ones this year, and while both still worked, “they are aging quickly,” Goodenough said. “The older one was 10 years old, and the other one was five years old. The rechargeable batteries for them are having to be replaced about twice per year now. We wanted a new camera to mount on our new truck, but we didn’t have the funding for that.”
Goodenough said he applied for the grants for the cameras and the gear, thinking he would likely get one of them at most.
“I was pleasantly surprised we got both,” he said.
According to Chief Danny Warwick, the cameras serve several important purposes, including locating flare-ups in a burned structure that can cause it to rekindle, finding people who might be trapped inside a burning building and allowing firefighters to find their way around inside buildings that are otherwise filled with smoke and have little or no visibility. They can also reduce search time and exposure to heat, smoke and carcinogens for firefighters. They can also be loaned to law enforcement for tracking purposes.
The FEMA grants were awarded in August, and the bids went out in the next 30 to 60 days. As luck would have it, various rebates on the cameras would allow for the acquisition of either a smaller camera or a truck charger at no additional cost.
Altogether, the two grants came to $72,350. The city’s match was $3,445.
“It was definitely an excellent deal,” Warwick said.
Added Goodenough: “We were able to buy three K65 (cameras) for $6,495 each. The K2s (smaller versions of the same camera with fewer bells and whistles) are normally $1,250, but we basically got them free. And we had enough left over for three truck charges, which are about $700 each.”
The wildland gear came to about $46,690.
Warwick said this is not the first time the department has greatly benefited through FEMA’s Assistance to Firefighters Grant program. Previously, AFG grants have been used to purchase exhaust systems at the two stations worth $104,000. The city ended up only having to provide matching funds at about $7,000.
The program has also been used to purchase self-contained breathing apparatus and air compressors.
“The two major concerns among firefighters are post-traumatic stress disorder and cancer,” Warwick said. “If we can limit firefighters' exposure to some of the carcinogens they come into contact with, that definitely helps us.”