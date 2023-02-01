 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
A TASTE OF DOWN HOME
ISLAND EATS

You can try these Bahamian cuisine staples without traveling

US-NEWS-EAT-MY-CONCH-IS-YOUR-1-OS.jpg

Conch salad

 Amy Drew Thompson

This past December I did something that I had never done before but has been on my bucket list for a while now. My travel partner and I took a trip to a Caribbean Island during the winter months; Nassau, Bahamas – check.  I have always wondered if you really could swim in the water while everyone back home is wrapping gifts and preparing for the holiday season. All of my curiosities and speculations were correct. You can swim and enjoy the ocean in December just like you can in the middle of the summer. 

As in my normal routine when I take road trips, I always become acquainted with the locals and discover native dishes. On this particular trip to the Bahamas, I was very fortunate to meet several friendly people who were gracious enough to share their recipes with me. One of my favorites was the conch salad. 