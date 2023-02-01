You can try these Bahamian cuisine staples without traveling

Purchase an online subscription to our website for $7.99 a month with automatic renewal or purchase a full year subscription for only $69.99 with automatic renewal. Each online subscription gives you full access to all of our newspaper websites and mobile applications. To cancel you may contact Customer Service @ 256-235-9253 or email ggray@annistonstar.com.
This past December I did something that I had never done before but has been on my bucket list for a while now. My travel partner and I took a trip to a Caribbean Island during the winter months; Nassau, Bahamas – check. I have always wondered if you really could swim in the water while everyone back home is wrapping gifts and preparing for the holiday season. All of my curiosities and speculations were correct. You can swim and enjoy the ocean in December just like you can in the middle of the summer.
As in my normal routine when I take road trips, I always become acquainted with the locals and discover native dishes. On this particular trip to the Bahamas, I was very fortunate to meet several friendly people who were gracious enough to share their recipes with me. One of my favorites was the conch salad.