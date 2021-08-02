You are the owner of this article.
World Changers back after pandemic closure

For Anniston resident Contina Anderson, World Changers brought more to her home than a fresh coat of paint and a new handrail. 

Anderson, 43, has lived for 18 years with multiple sclerosis, a disease affecting her central nervous system and making it difficult for her to get around. Friday morning she sat on the porch of her west Anniston home while a team of teens from World Changers, a Baptist-born volunteer group that works on the homes of elderly and handicapped people, painted her house a cool shade of blue-grey. 

Carloina Ryan from DeBary Florida cleans windows as John Stevenson also from DeBary Florida chats with Mrs. Contina Anderson outside her house as during a work session by World Changers at her house on White Ave. in Anniston. / Photo by Stephen Gross/The Anniston Star
Howard Michael Smith from DeBary Florida sands a new handrail during work by World Changers at the Anderson house on White Ave. in Anniston. / Photo by Stephen Gross/The Anniston Star
Jordan Im from DeBary Florida paints eaves during work by World Changers at the Anderson house on White Ave. in Anniston. / Photo by Stephen Gross/The Anniston Star

