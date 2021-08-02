World Changers back after pandemic closure

Purchase an online subscription to our website for $7.99 a month with automatic renewal. Each online subscription gives you full access to all of our newspaper websites and mobile applications. To cancel you may contact Customer Service @ 256-235-9253 or email JPAYNE@ANNISTONSTAR.COM
Carloina Ryan from DeBary Florida cleans windows as John Stevenson also from DeBary Florida chats with Mrs. Contina Anderson outside her house as during a work session by World Changers at her house on White Ave. in Anniston. / Photo by Stephen Gross/The Anniston Star
For Anniston resident Contina Anderson, World Changers brought more to her home than a fresh coat of paint and a new handrail.
Anderson, 43, has lived for 18 years with multiple sclerosis, a disease affecting her central nervous system and making it difficult for her to get around. Friday morning she sat on the porch of her west Anniston home while a team of teens from World Changers, a Baptist-born volunteer group that works on the homes of elderly and handicapped people, painted her house a cool shade of blue-grey.