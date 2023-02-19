 Skip to main content
Will you be my Valentine?

Twenty-five years ago, Carla Keith, the Director of Religious Education (DRE) at Sacred Heart Catholic Church, came up with a way for the youth group to thank the congregation’s senior citizens for always supporting them. The idea was to host a Valentine party in their honor. 

“We started out calling it the Senior Valentine Dance,” Carla said. “We thought the kids could dance with the guests.” But arthritic knees and bad backs put the kibosh to that idea, so the “dance” part was dropped and it became the Senior Valentine Dinner. It was such a popular event that it became an annual tradition. 