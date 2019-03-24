Recently, the 20 or so students in the White Plains History Club decided to “adopt” a nearby cemetery, clean it and find descendants of those who are buried there.
They didn’t have to look far.
They searched and found the abandoned Hudson Cemetery in the Talladega National Forest near White Plains Elementary School.
In preparation for their studies, the students toured the Alabama Room at the Public Library of Anniston-Calhoun County and found pertinent records. Keitha Kirk, a school employee working with the History Club, is a skilled genealogist.
The project has been approved as an official Alabama Bicentennial project, and hopes are high that they will receive an Alabama School of Excellence award from District 3.
The students hope the cemetery, when cleaned, can be added to the Alabama Register of Historic Places. They have already added the Hudson Cemetery to the Find A Grave website.
“Taking part in the cemetery project helps me understand the area better,” said student Samantha Jimenez. “It gave me an even better connection with my principal, Andy Ward. He has relatives from this area.”
Recent rains delayed the cleanup project for several weeks, but Saturday’s fair weather allowed students to cut down weeds and straighten monument stones.
In the weeks leading up to the cleanup, students conducted research related to some of the names found on the monuments. They found graves that led to the discovery of descendants in the area, and students contacted some of them. One, in particular, yielded new information for a Southside resident.
After recording the names on the monuments, Kirk happened to recognize the last name on one of the tombstones: Wells. She conducted research and found the name “Gussie Wells,” the grandmother of Clayton Morris, a classmate from Kirk’s days at Weaver High School. She contacted him, and he referred Kirk to his sister, Calhoun County native Elaine Morris Heath Greenwalt of Southside.
Greenwalt, a retired music teacher, was happy to continue her own research, relying on a family Bible as well as written records that her uncle, Paul Wells. She also contacted several cousins and her brother.
“This has been an exciting activity,” Greenwalt said. “As a result of Keitha’s research and her genealogical skills, I have learned so much about the family of my mother, Helen Wells Morris. I learned that one of her younger brothers is at Hudson Cemetery: Thomas Henry Wells, born Jan. 21, 1923. He died 11 days later. Also, there is my great-great-grandmother, Susan Elizabeth Thompson, who was born in 1831 and died in 1914.”
Further research revealed some of her ancestors fought in the American Revolution and the Civil War.
Her great-grandfather, Thomas J. (T.J.) Vaughan, a part-time dentist, was a Sacred Harp singer who taught singing schools in the White Plains area in the early 1900s. She found information about his love for music and coffee, which he roasted himself.
He taught his daughter, Gussie, to play piano and pump organ. She later played the piano in the 1920s-30s when her husband, John F. Wells, was pastor at Chosea Springs Congregational Methodist Church.
“That love of music was passed down to me. I picked out my first tunes by ear on my grandmother’s old upright piano in the 1950s. As a result, I became a pianist and musician,” Greenwalt said.
“Learning more about my ancestors has given me a glimpse into the past and shown me how their influence has helped shape the person I am today,” Greenwalt said.
Jimenez is excited about an upcoming reunion the History Club has planned for the descendants that they have contacted. It is set for April 27 at Iron City Baptist Church.
“It will give us students a sense of discovery,” she said.
Sherry Kughn is a local freelance writer. Contact her at skughn@hotmail.com.