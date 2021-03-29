What you need to know before you put in a pool

Purchase an online subscription to our website. Each online subscription gives you full access to all of our newspaper websites and mobile applications.
For a limited time, for NEW SUBSCRIBERS ONLY a NEW ANNUAL SUBSCRIPTION is just $59.99 for the first year. Existing customers do not qualify for the specials!
After the first year, we’ll automatically renew your subscription to continue your access at the regular price of $69.99 per year. Please note *Your Subscription will Automatically Renew unless you contact Customer Service To Cancel*
As we get closer to the summer, some folks may be considering installing a swimming pool to help keep cool during the dog days of summer. Carrie Adams of Marie’s Pool Store in Anniston recommends that homeowners and potential buyers familiarize themselves with rules and laws regarding installing a pool and contact their insurance company.
“We have had homeowners whose insurance companies made them remove a diving board or slide, or had them install a fence around the pool,” Adams said.