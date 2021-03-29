You have permission to edit this article.
HOME & GARDEN SPRING 2021

What you need to know before you put in a pool

As we get closer to the summer, some folks may be considering installing a swimming pool to help keep cool during the dog days of summer. Carrie Adams of Marie’s Pool Store in Anniston recommends that homeowners and potential buyers familiarize themselves with rules and laws regarding installing a pool and contact their insurance company.

“We have had homeowners whose insurance companies made them remove a diving board or slide, or had them install a fence around the pool,” Adams said. 

