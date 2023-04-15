 Skip to main content
What in the Wordle?

wordle

To play Wordle, type in a five-letter word, any word at all. Once you’ve entered it, clues appear in the form of colored tiles. Gray tiles mean the letters in your guess are not in the secret word. Yellow means the letters are in the word, but not in the right spot. Green is the color you want to see.

 Screenshot

I love word games, especially crossword puzzles. The Sunday New York Times is my favorite. Some people can solve it in 20 or 30 minutes. Not me. I have to put it down, walk away, come back to it later. Might take me days. I also love Sudoku puzzles, but just those labeled as “medium.” Easy is too easy and hard is impossible. Medium is my Goldilocks version of just right.

And then there’s Wordle. A puzzle that requires a combination of thought, strategy and lucky guesses.