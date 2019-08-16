Forgiveness benefits the forgiver
Forgiveness is a godly act. Forgiving others benefits the forgiver. Forgiving others makes a person feel satisfied and in peace. The person who is looking for an opportunity to get even or seeking revenge stays restless and keeps on burning in this desire.
The Quran says if you will forgive others’ mistakes, God will forgive your mistakes: “forgive and overlook: do you not wish that Allah should forgive you? For Allah is Oft-Forgiving, Most Merciful.”
Prophet Muhammad instructed his followers to accept the person’s excuse and forgive.
In an interesting incident, prophet Muhammad once told his companions about a man who was so close to God that he would go straight to paradise after his death.
One of the companions got curious and started watching the man for a few days, but didn’t find anything extraordinary in his lifestyle. Eventually he asked him, “What is so special about you that the prophet sees you going to paradise?”
He said, “Every day when I go to bed, I forgive all those who had offended me.”
— Muhammad Haq, Anniston Islamic Center
Forgiveness requires humility
Forgiveness is hard. It’s hard because forgiveness requires that I (the one who has been wronged) make the first move, to give something up.
Forgiveness is about letting go of whatever hurt has been caused, whatever wrong has been done, because to hold on to that hurt, to cling to that wrong, only allows it to grow, fester, and consume.
Letting go of that hurt is hard, because it’s so much easier to hold on to it, to convince ourselves that the wrong done to us only confirms our value over the one who has wronged us.
For Christians, forgiveness is modeled in God’s unconditional forgiveness. More than once, Jesus calls his followers to model this sort of selfless forgiveness: “Whenever you stand praying, forgive, if you have anything against anyone; so that your Father in heaven may also forgive you your trespasses” (Mark 11:25) … “For if you forgive others their trespasses, your heavenly Father will also forgive you; but if you do not forgive others, neither will your Father forgive your trespasses” (Matthew 6:14-15) … “Do not judge, and you will not be judged; do not condemn, and you will not be condemned. Forgive, and you will be forgiven” (Luke 6:37).
Time and time again, Jesus commands us to forgive those who have wronged us, seeming to suggest that God will not forgive us if we refuse to forgive others. Forgiveness — whether the one who has wronged us asks for it or not — is a marked sign of the Way of Jesus. Forgiveness is ultimately a rejection of our selfishness and a trusting in God.
— Chris Thomas, First Baptist Church of Williams, Jacksonville