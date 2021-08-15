You have permission to edit this article.
Walking coast to coast, passing through Anniston

BenBruso1.jpg

Ben Bruso is walking from the Atlantic coast to the Pacific coast. Here he is on the Ladiga Trail.

 Submitted photo

After graduating from college with a degree in structural engineering, Ben Bruso questioned if that was really what he wanted to do for the rest of his life. About that time, he came across a book entitled “Walking to Listen” by Andrew Forsthoefel. It was a memoir of a young man who, like Ben, had finished college but wasn’t sure where his life was headed. Forsthoefel decided to take a trek on foot and allow everyone he met along the way to give him guidance. 

“That book resonated with me in every way,” Ben said. 

BenBruso2.jpg

Ben Bruso takes a break from his walk at Downing’s General Store in downtown Anniston.

