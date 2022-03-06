 Skip to main content
ROAD TRIP TO HUNTSVILLE

Visiting the Earlyworks Children’s Museum

earlyworks

Earlyworks Children’s Museum in Huntsville.

 rocketcitymom.com/Special to the Star

My husband, Tim, and I took our granddaughter, Laney, on a road trip last weekend. Our destination: Huntsville’s Earlyworks Children’s Museum. Heads up, parents and grandparents: This place is a treasure. There’s a multitude of hands-on gadgets, puzzles and projects to keep little minds challenged and occupied for hours. 

The first room we visited featured a large magnetic board on the wall. An assortment of magnetized tubes in all shapes and sizes encouraged children to build their own obstacle course type-maze. Laney built hers, then dropped a ball in one end and watched it travel down the tubes. If it stopped along the way (and it did), she had to adjust the angles. She picked up on that concept pretty quickly. Look at our little engineer go!

