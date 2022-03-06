Visiting the Earlyworks Children’s Museum

PLEASE NOTE: ALL ONLINE PURCHASES ARE AUTOMATIC RENEWALS UNLESS YOU EMAIL JPAYNE@ANNISTONSTAR.COM OR CONTACT CUSTOMER SERVICE @ 256-235-9253....
Purchase an online subscription to our website for $7.99 a month with automaticrenewal. Each online subscription gives you full access to all of our newspaper websites and mobile applications. To cancel you may contact Customer Service @ 256-235-9253 or email JPAYNE@ANNISTONSTAR.COM
*NEW SUBSCRIBERS ONLY join with a NEW ANNUAL SUBSCRIPTION is just $59.99 for the first year. Existing customers do not qualify for the specials! AMEX is not accepted through this site.
After the first year, we’ll automatically renew your subscription to continue your access at the regular price of $69.99 per year. Please note *Your Subscription will Automatically Renew unless you contact Customer Service To Cancel*
My husband, Tim, and I took our granddaughter, Laney, on a road trip last weekend. Our destination: Huntsville’s Earlyworks Children’s Museum. Heads up, parents and grandparents: This place is a treasure. There’s a multitude of hands-on gadgets, puzzles and projects to keep little minds challenged and occupied for hours.
The first room we visited featured a large magnetic board on the wall. An assortment of magnetized tubes in all shapes and sizes encouraged children to build their own obstacle course type-maze. Laney built hers, then dropped a ball in one end and watched it travel down the tubes. If it stopped along the way (and it did), she had to adjust the angles. She picked up on that concept pretty quickly. Look at our little engineer go!