Vendor who went viral reunited with missing cat

Ray Pitman, a traveling vendor, and his prized cat Sylvester were reunited early Monday morning when Sylvester reappeared after a nine-day absence. Ray posted a sign that read, "Prayers Worked God Bless."
Pitman, a traveling vendor who has been set up underneath a tent in the parking lot of Pickette’s Feed and Pet Supply in Anniston, went viral after he put up a series of signs offering a reward for the return of his missing cat.

