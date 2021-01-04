Vendor who went viral reunited with missing cat

Purchase an online subscription to our website. Each online subscription gives you full access to all of our newspaper websites and mobile applications.
Ray Pitman, a traveling vendor, and his prized cat Sylvester were reunited early Monday morning when Sylvester reappeared after a nine-day absence. Ray posted a sign that read, "Prayers Worked God Bless."
Pitman, a traveling vendor who has been set up underneath a tent in the parking lot of Pickette’s Feed and Pet Supply in Anniston, went viral after he put up a series of signs offering a reward for the return of his missing cat.