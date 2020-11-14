You are the owner of this article.
Two Piedmont sisters are cheering for Auburn

This year, two Piedmont sisters are cheering for the Auburn Tigers’ football and basketball teams. A few years ago, both cheered for Piedmont High School (although two years apart), and each led their respective squads as captain.

Kathryn Lusk, the older sister, cheered for Auburn University last year and was thrilled when her sister, Rachel, recently made the squad.

