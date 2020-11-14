Two Piedmont sisters are cheering for Auburn

Purchase an online subscription to our website. Each online subscription gives you full access to all of our newspaper websites and mobile applications.
For a limited time, for NEW SUBSCRIBERS ONLY a new monthly subscription is just $.99 cents for the first 30 days. or a NEW ANNUAL SUBSCRIPTION is just $59.99 for the first year. Existing customers do not qualify for the specials!
After the firstmonth or first year, we’ll automatically renew your subscription to continue your access at the regular price of $7.99 per month or $69.99 per year. Please note *Your Subscription will Automatically Renew unless you contact Customer Service*
This year, two Piedmont sisters are cheering for the Auburn Tigers’ football and basketball teams. A few years ago, both cheered for Piedmont High School (although two years apart), and each led their respective squads as captain.
Kathryn Lusk, the older sister, cheered for Auburn University last year and was thrilled when her sister, Rachel, recently made the squad.