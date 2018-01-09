Gary Oldman receives Leading Actor BAFTA nomination

Anniston, AL (36206)

Today

Areas of morning fog with some patchy drizzle. Cloudy skies early, followed by partial clearing. High around 60F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph..

Tonight

Partly cloudy early followed by cloudy skies overnight. Areas of fog with some patchy drizzle. Low around 50F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph.