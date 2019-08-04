The whole place is a bit Robinson Crusoe-ish: a tiny island on Logan Martin Lake with a sandy beach, a roped-off swimming area and a treasure chest full of loot.
“You sit there and you’ll see boats pull up and there’s kids and they’ll just jump up and start swimming,” said Jim Regan, the owner of Pirate Island. “But they want to know what’s in the treasure chest.”
The 50-by-75-foot island is located on Logan Martin Lake near Pell City. If you want to get to the island, you need your own boat and maybe even its exact GPS coordinates: 33°30’07.9”N 86°15’38.9”W.
The size of the island, Regan said, means there’s not much room for mystery when it comes to treasure hunting.
“I will tell people who come out there to stay together in your pairs so nobody gets lost, make sure you have your island mate — but the treasure chest is in plain view on one end of the island and the kids know their know their way in their sleep,” Regan said.
The chest is painted to look like an old fashioned treasure chest with “Pirate Island” painted on the lid. Regan said he often fills it with Mardi Gras beads from Toomey’s Mardi Gras, a Mardi Gras supply store in Mobile, but that visitors to the island often leave other items for kids as well.
“Every now and then we’ll show up and the thing will be brimming with packaged McDonald’s toys. I’ve seen people throw in old jewelry quite a bit. You just don’t know what you might find in there that someone decides is treasure.”
There is no charge to get onto the island. When visitors pull up, they park their boats at the edge of the swim area, which Regan has marked off with tea-stained rope and cork buoys.
“It’s a good-size swimming area that protects the kids from any motor boats getting on the inside,” he said. “It kind of gave me heart palpitations when I was watching motorized boats around the kids. They used to pull up on the island, and this gives us a lot safer perimeter.”
Before his wife, Laurie, bought the island as a birthday gift for him about 10 years ago, Jim used to take a boat out to the island to hunt for seashells. He also spent a fair amount of time trying to persuade the owner to sell it to him.
“I was constantly, over the course of about 10 years, telling him, ‘Look if you ever want to sell that island ….’ And one day he said ‘maybe,’ and my wife pursued them until they agreed,” Regan said.
When they bought it, the brush and wild grass on the island was so thick they couldn’t walk through it, Regan said. After taking three barge-loads of weeds, trash and grass off the island, Regan started planting flowers and fixing it up.
“I said, ‘I’m going to try to make people fall in love with it.’ You still have people trashing it, but you’ve got more people picking up the trash, so it works out,” he said.
The Regans originally named it Grand Island, after Grand Island, Vt., the town they lived in before they moved back south. But the name didn’t last long.
“People started calling it Pirate Island, and we said hey, we’re full up stream here,” Regan said. “That’s a really cool name and everybody recognizes that. So we kind of like a year later officially redubbed it Pirate Island.”
Regan said he once met a guy in LaGuardia Airport in New York who had heard of the island, and his niece met a firefighter in Washington, D.C., who had been to it.
“We’re just trying to strike a balance between the kids, No. 1, and their parents, who need a little break too,” Regan said. “It’s a great babysitter. I mean, it’s something about it being an island. The kids are completely content.”
One of the biggest issues facing the island currently is erosion. Regan said they’ve lost five trees on the island in the past year, and that the size of the island itself is decreasing.
But even as trees fall, Regan finds a way to keep the theme of the island intact. When he had to cut down three trees over the winter, he ordered 60 square feet of thatch for a roof, and used that and the 9-foot-tall stumps to build a little hut on the island.
Inside, he put a tabletop and some markers, along with a notice — because he knew it was going to happen — that it was OK to write on the beams as long as it was “kid-friendly.” “It is absolutely covered in safe graffiti right now,” he said.
Regan said there has been discussion about “riprapping” the island, a process that includes placing football-sized stones around the shoreline to prevent further erosion. He’s considering starting a GoFundMe account to pay for the equipment and other costs.
“I kind of like the idea of people, you know, taking ownership of something like that,” he said. “They really do take a lot of ownership. People really care about it.”
On the busiest days, Regan said he sees up to 200 people come and go from the island, but more often it’s 25 to 50 visitors a day.
He wants to see Pirate Island live on for many years, primarily for the kids and their parents, but also for anybody else who doesn’t necessarily have a place to go on the lake. “Everybody should have a place to go,” he said.