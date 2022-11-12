 Skip to main content
They could’ve danced all night

Members of Junior League of Anniston-Calhoun hosted a Throwback Prom at the Hilton Garden Inn in Oxford. The event served as a cancer benefit for local resident, Elisha Bryant.

Last Saturday night, members of the Junior League of Anniston-Calhoun (JLAC) hosted a Throwback Prom at the Hilton Garden Inn in Oxford. The event was open to alumni from all area schools from all years. Graduates from Walter Wellborn, Piedmont High School, Sacred Heart, Donoho and Oxford were in attendance and there were even a few from outside the county.

Due to the Alabama-LSU game going into overtime, the event got off to a late start. Once the prom was in full swing, partygoers got “lit” with the help of glow necklaces, bracelets, glasses and earrings furnished by Casey MacAllister. 

