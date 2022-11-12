They could’ve danced all night

Purchase an online subscription to our website for $7.99 a month with automatic renewal or purchase a full year subscription for only $69.99 with automatic renewal. Each online subscription gives you full access to all of our newspaper websites and mobile applications. To cancel you may contact Customer Service @ 256-235-9253 or email ggray@annistonstar.com.
Last Saturday night, members of the Junior League of Anniston-Calhoun (JLAC) hosted a Throwback Prom at the Hilton Garden Inn in Oxford. The event was open to alumni from all area schools from all years. Graduates from Walter Wellborn, Piedmont High School, Sacred Heart, Donoho and Oxford were in attendance and there were even a few from outside the county.
Due to the Alabama-LSU game going into overtime, the event got off to a late start. Once the prom was in full swing, partygoers got “lit” with the help of glow necklaces, bracelets, glasses and earrings furnished by Casey MacAllister.