The Supply Room in Oxford supplies medals, patches and more to the military

If you see the military display a flag for the United States Space Force, you’re seeing a flag made in Oxford at The Supply Room, according to the heraldry manufacturer’s creative director Iveta Martin.
That’s not to say the flags aren’t made elsewhere, at varying quality; a few online flag sellers will sell something civilians can hang on their wall for less than $50. But when it comes to the real-deal flags made for the U.S. government — which demands nothing short of perfection stitched into the shape of a Space Force delta — it’s all Calhoun County local, Martin says.
General Manager Tim Barton and Creative Director Iveta Martin with several brochures of items that they have for sale during a typical day the the Supply Room in Oxford. / Photo by Stephen Gross/The Anniston Star
Regulation products for the military have to be made in the U.S., according to Supply Room general manager Tim Barton, and just a handful of companies produce some of those goods.
1 of 31
Supply Room
General Manager Tim Barton looks over a US Space Force flag that is being made during a typical day the the Supply Room in Oxford. / Photo by Stephen Gross/The Anniston Star
Photo by Stephen Gross / The Anniston Star
Supply Room
General Manager Tim Barton tours the plant during a typical day the the Supply Room in Oxford. / Photo by Stephen Gross/The Anniston Star
Photo by Stephen Gross / The Anniston Star
Supply Room
General Manager Tim Barton checks the embroidery machines during a typical day the the Supply Room in Oxford. / Photo by Stephen Gross/The Anniston Star
Photo by Stephen Gross / The Anniston Star
Supply Room
General Manager Tim Barton looks at a US Space Force flag being made during a typical day the the Supply Room in Oxford. / Photo by Stephen Gross/The Anniston Star
Photo by Stephen Gross / The Anniston Star
Supply Room
General Manager Tim Barton at an embroidery machine during a typical day the the Supply Room in Oxford. / Photo by Stephen Gross/The Anniston Star
Photo by Stephen Gross / The Anniston Star
Supply Room
General Manager Tim Barton looks over a silk screen printing machine during a typical day the the Supply Room in Oxford. / Photo by Stephen Gross/The Anniston Star
Photo by Stephen Gross / The Anniston Star
Supply Room
Several different Army rank patches that are made during a typical day the the Supply Room in Oxford. / Photo by Stephen Gross/The Anniston Star
Photo by Stephen Gross / The Anniston Star
Supply Room
General Manager Tim Barton with several different style military medals that they make during a typical day the the Supply Room in Oxford. / Photo by Stephen Gross/The Anniston Star
Photo by Stephen Gross / The Anniston Star
Supply Room
A completed Bronze Star that was made during a typical day the the Supply Room in Oxford. / Photo by Stephen Gross/The Anniston Star
Photo by Stephen Gross / The Anniston Star
Supply Room
Several Bronze Star medals await being married to a ribbon during a typical day the the Supply Room in Oxford. / Photo by Stephen Gross/The Anniston Star
Photo by Stephen Gross / The Anniston Star
Supply Room
Several different style military items await printing during a typical day the the Supply Room in Oxford. / Photo by Stephen Gross/The Anniston Star
Photo by Stephen Gross / The Anniston Star
Supply Room
General Manager Tim Barton and Creative Director Iveta Martin with several brochures of items that they have for sale during a typical day the the Supply Room in Oxford. / Photo by Stephen Gross/The Anniston Star
Photo by Stephen Gross / The Anniston Star
Supply Room
The flag making area during a typical day the the Supply Room in Oxford. / Photo by Stephen Gross/The Anniston Star
Photo by Stephen Gross / The Anniston Star
Supply Room
Polly Nunn sews unit crests during a typical day the the Supply Room in Oxford. / Photo by Stephen Gross/The Anniston Star
Photo by Stephen Gross / The Anniston Star
Supply Room
Polly Nunn sews unit crests during a typical day the the Supply Room in Oxford. / Photo by Stephen Gross/The Anniston Star
Photo by Stephen Gross / The Anniston Star
Supply Room
General Manager Tim Barton looks over unit crest pins during a typical day the the Supply Room in Oxford. / Photo by Stephen Gross/The Anniston Star
Photo by Stephen Gross / The Anniston Star
Supply Room
Enina Hall puts together a Purple Heart medal during a typical day the the Supply Room in Oxford. / Photo by Stephen Gross/The Anniston Star
Photo by Stephen Gross / The Anniston Star
Supply Room
Enina Hall puts together a Purple Heart medal during a typical day the the Supply Room in Oxford. / Photo by Stephen Gross/The Anniston Star
Photo by Stephen Gross / The Anniston Star
Supply Room
Enina Hall puts together a Purple Heart medal during a typical day the the Supply Room in Oxford. / Photo by Stephen Gross/The Anniston Star
Photo by Stephen Gross / The Anniston Star
Supply Room
Enina Hall puts together a Purple Heart medal during a typical day the the Supply Room in Oxford. / Photo by Stephen Gross/The Anniston Star
Photo by Stephen Gross / The Anniston Star
Supply Room
General Manager Tim Barton checks out battle streamers for flags that they manufactured during a typical day the the Supply Room in Oxford. / Photo by Stephen Gross/The Anniston Star
Photo by Stephen Gross / The Anniston Star
Supply Room
Enina Hall holds a completed Purple Heart medal she made during a typical day the the Supply Room in Oxford. / Photo by Stephen Gross/The Anniston Star
Photo by Stephen Gross / The Anniston Star
Supply Room
Enina Hall holds a completed Purple Heart medal she made during a typical day the the Supply Room in Oxford. / Photo by Stephen Gross/The Anniston Star
Photo by Stephen Gross / The Anniston Star
Supply Room
A completed Purple Heart medal that was made during a typical day the the Supply Room in Oxford. / Photo by Stephen Gross/The Anniston Star
Photo by Stephen Gross / The Anniston Star
Supply Room
Enina Hall makes Air Force achievement medals during a typical day the the Supply Room in Oxford. / Photo by Stephen Gross/The Anniston Star
Photo by Stephen Gross / The Anniston Star
Supply Room
A completed Air Force achievement medal made at the Supply Room in Oxford. / Photo by Stephen Gross/The Anniston Star
Photo by Stephen Gross / The Anniston Star
Supply Room
SkyeLee Harvikl sews battle streamers for flags during a typical day the the Supply Room in Oxford. / Photo by Stephen Gross/The Anniston Star
Photo by Stephen Gross / The Anniston Star
Supply Room
SkyeLee Harvikl inspects a battle streamer she just completed during a typical day the the Supply Room in Oxford. / Photo by Stephen Gross/The Anniston Star
Photo by Stephen Gross / The Anniston Star
Supply Room
Olga Martinez threads a flag embroidery machine during a typical day the the Supply Room in Oxford. / Photo by Stephen Gross/The Anniston Star
Photo by Stephen Gross / The Anniston Star
Supply Room
General Manager Tim Barton looks at a piece of flag material that was later cut during a typical day the the Supply Room in Oxford. / Photo by Stephen Gross/The Anniston Star
Photo by Stephen Gross / The Anniston Star
Supply Room
The Supply Room in Oxford. / Photo by Stephen Gross/The Anniston Star