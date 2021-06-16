You are the owner of this article.
The Peach Man will be here Friday, June 18

Ken Easterling

The Peach Man will be in Calhoun County on Friday, June 18, with his first delivery of the season, according to Kenyon Easterling, son of Chilton County peach farmer Ken Easterling (known in these parts as “the Peach Man”).

At 6 a.m. Friday, the Peach Man will be at Regions Bank, 804 S. Quintard Ave., in Oxford. He will try to leave the bank by 7:15 a.m., then — if supplies last — it’s on to the Anniston Post Office, 1101 Quintard Ave., at about 8:30 or 9 a.m. 

