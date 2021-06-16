The Peach Man will be here Friday, June 18

Purchase an online subscription to our website for $7.99 a month with automatic renewal. Each online subscription gives you full access to all of our newspaper websites and mobile applications. To cancel you may contact Customer Service @ 256-235-9253 or email JPAYNE@ANNISTONSTAR.COM
The Peach Man will be in Calhoun County on Friday, June 18, with his first delivery of the season, according to Kenyon Easterling, son of Chilton County peach farmer Ken Easterling (known in these parts as “the Peach Man”).
At 6 a.m. Friday, the Peach Man will be at Regions Bank, 804 S. Quintard Ave., in Oxford. He will try to leave the bank by 7:15 a.m., then — if supplies last — it’s on to the Anniston Post Office, 1101 Quintard Ave., at about 8:30 or 9 a.m.