The Peach Man will be here Friday, July 23

The Peach Man will be in Calhoun County on Friday, July 23, with a delivery of peaches and tomatoes, according to Kenyon Easterling, son of Chilton County peach farmer Ken Easterling (known in these parts as “the Peach Man”).

At 6 a.m. Friday, the Peach Man will be at Regions Bank, 804 S. Quintard Ave., in Oxford. He will try to leave the bank by 7:15 a.m., then — if supplies last — it’s on to the Anniston Post Office, 1101 Quintard Ave., at about 8 a.m. 

Features Editor Lisa Davis: 256-235-3555.

