When Kyle Comfort bought a motorcycle, his mother, Ellen Comfort, had a maternal meltdown. “I couldn’t believe he bought that thing,” she said. “I lectured him about how dangerous it was.”
She will never forget his response.
“You just want me to stay alive,” he said. “But I want to live.”
As she recounts the story, her voice chokes with emotion, as it often does when she talks about Kyle.
In 2010, Capt. Kyle Aaron Comfort, an Army Ranger, was killed in action while serving his country in Afghanistan.
Inspired by her son’s adventurous spirit, earlier this month Ellen traveled from her home in Anniston to Africa, where she scaled Mt. Kilimanjaro. “It’s one of the seven highest summits in the world and here was little ol’ me, climbing it,” she said.
Army LTC Chris Hopes was Kyle’s closest friend. The two men met in ROTC while in college. When Chris heard that Ellen planned to climb Kilimanjaro, he told her, “There’s no way I’m letting my best friend’s mother go alone,” and just like that, she had a climbing companion.
Ellen spent a year getting in physical shape. “You can’t just get up off the couch and say, ‘I’m going to climb Kilimanjaro,’” she said.
To strengthen her legs, she spent a few days each week at spin class and other days stair climbing (3,000 steps a session). The remaining days she swam 2,500 yards to build lung capacity. She even took a trip to Ft. Benning, Ga., where the Army Rangers taught her zone training to increase stamina.
Once she arrived in Africa and began the five-day climb up Kilimanjaro, altitude sickness became a serious concern. “We had to stop every 45 minutes to eat and drink something,” Ellen said.
The climb burns 4,000 to 5,000 calories a day, and since an increase in altitude diminishes one’s appetite, the guides kept a close eye on everyone. “We had to eat no matter how much we didn’t want to,” Ellen said.
The menu options included beef, chicken, rice, tropical fruits, an assortment of soups and desserts. Omelets and oatmeal for breakfast.
In addition to the guides, the excursion crew included members of Africa’s Chaga tribe, who worked as porters. They went ahead of the group, carrying all of the equipment to set up camp each night. “By the time we got there, all the tents were ready for us,” Ellen said. The dining tent, the sleeping tents and the all-important potty tent.
The porters spoke some English, but mostly Swahili. “Each morning they danced and sang to ‘Hakuna Matata,’” Ellen said. “It was as if they were doing a cheerleading thing to get us all going.”
On Summit Day, the group was awake at midnight, ready to begin the ascent. It was the steepest and most challenging part of the climb.
“When I looked up, I was filled with doubts about my ability to make it,” Ellen said. She felt Kyle’s presence throughout the excursion, but this moment especially. “I could hear his voice, whispering in my ear, ‘You’ve got this, Mom. You’ve got this.’”
She forced herself to focus on the ground at her feet and take it one step at a time, vowing not to look up again. When she finally reached the top, she burst into tears — “for no other reason than because I made it,” she said.
It’s a tradition for those reaching the top of Kilimanjaro to speak the name of a loved one who has passed. Ellen carried with her a rock, painted by her sister, with the names of fallen Army Rangers from her online support group. Exhausted and with limited oxygen, Ellen read out each name, and Chris, alongside her, recited the Ranger creed.
Back home in Anniston, as she celebrates her 62nd birthday, Ellen is already planning her next adventure: the Tunnel to Towers stair climb in June at One World Trade Center in New York City. She’ll begin two stories below street level and climb to the 104th floor in memory of fallen first responders.
“Kyle can’t do things like this anymore,” she said. “So, I decided to do the living for him.”
