While sightseeing in Paris recently, Anniston dentist David Cummings purchased four different croissants to sample. He swears that none of them could hold a candle to what “those boys over there” put out. “Those boys” being Teddy and Martin Paudrups, owners of Artisanal Baked Goods in Anniston.
Cummings echoes the sentiments of “We still have to pinch ourselves to make sure it’s not a dream,” Teddy said.
The brothers started their baking enterprise with a booth at the Jacksonville Farmers Market, after taking classes at the King Arthur Baking Education Center in Vermont. They have devoted themselves to developing their skills and knowledge of artisan bread and pastry through continued self-study and, as Teddy put it, “trial and error.”
Their education in the kitchen, however, started long before that, learning scratch baking from their mom when they were very young.
When they decided to open their own place, their parents, Alice and Marty Paudrups, gave them the support and confidence they needed to get going. “They encouraged us through difficult times and helped us get a bread oven that we couldn’t afford by ourselves,” Martin said.
Keeping it all in the family, their aunt and uncle, Linda and Rick Burke, owners of Mata’s Greek Pizza, provided them a location next door to their restaurant.
When it comes to business partners, the brothers are perfectly matched. No sibling issues here. They describe themselves as “lifelong best friends.” If the two have a difference of opinion, they’ve learned to hear each other out, and when hard decisions have to be made, “we know when to put our game faces on,” Teddy said.
They split the duties of running their successful bakery. Martin works nights, handling the majority of their wholesale accounts. That includes local eateries such as Classic on Noble, Rosie’s Gourmet 2 Go, Rack & Roll Billiards and Smoke-N-Hot BBQ, to name a few. He makes sure everything is proofed and ready for the morning bakers.
Teddy works days managing the staff, marketing the business and overseeing basic operations.
As their regular customers know, Artisanal Baked Goods is only open to the general public two days a week: Fridays and Saturdays from 10 a.m.-5 p.m. In advance of those days, the baking team is hard at work, preparing all of their delightful goodies.
“Our croissants alone are a three-day process from start to finish,” Teddy said. Their sourdough breads take over 36 hours of fermentation, and are always in demand. “There is a lot of planning we have to do during the week to get everything done for the weekend.”
For just one weekend in sales, the Artisanal team bakes a massive amount of their most popular items, such as scones, macarons and cinnamon rolls. They bake 130 loaves of bread, 700 cookies and another 700 of their “laminated” products — pastries layered with dough and butter — such as croissants, Danish pastries and cruffins. (Cruffins, by the way, are croissant muffins filled with buttercream and are usually the first to sell out.)
“One of the more challenging obstacles of having a from-scratch bakery is to be able to make enough to keep our customers happy, but not so much that there’s a lot left over,” Teddy said. It’s all part of their baking creed: “quality over quantity.”
Occasionally, they try a new concoction that doesn’t go over well. “Many products never make it on the menu because they didn’t work or need more testing,” Martin said.
They also depend on hearing honest consumer opinions about their baked goods. “One of the biggest reasons we keep growing is that customers allow us to learn from our mistakes,” he said.
The brothers are also particular about who they hire to be part of their team. They want positive attitudes and coachability. They hold weekly one-on-one meetings with each team member, checking on each individual’s goals for the business as well as outside of the business.
“It’s our responsibility to look at each baker as a multi-dimensional individual and not just their position in the business,” Teddy said. “Our incredible bakers, our family, and the community all play a part in growing this business.”
And growing it is.
The bakery’s current location at 1702 Quintard Ave. is limited in space, creating a challenging work environment. “We have to think outside the box to make everything work,” Teddy said. “On Thursday nights, we don’t have an inch of refrigeration space open.”
A long-range solution is in the works. They have purchased a building on South Quintard Avenue. “It’s the old Los Mexicanos building that used to be Covalli’s Italian Restaurant,” Teddy said.
In what little spare time they have, the brothers are trying to fix the place up, but they still have a full workload to handle at the bakery. “It may be years before we can move,” Teddy said.
Until that time, Teddy and Martin will continue doing what they do best while adhering to a business philosophy that has successfully carried them to where they are today: “Be humble with victory and motivated by failure.”
