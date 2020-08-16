You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

THE BEE'S KNEES: Here’s the buzz on Eastaboga Bee Company and their honey products

Farming has passed through Justin Hill’s family for generations. In fact, he recalls going on Ancestry.com and finding the signature of his great-great-grandfather, George Washington Hill, on a census from the 1800s. His occupation? Farmer.

“It must be in the blood,” Hill said with a laugh. “We haven’t found anything better to do in 200 years nearly.”

Tags

Loading...
Loading...