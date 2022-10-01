 Skip to main content
Thai One On owner returns to Thailand

SamThai-Oct1.jpg

Sam Sutchaleo and his wife, Su, toast guests at their wedding in 2017.

 Submitted photo

Sam Sutchaleo arrived in Alabama in 2009 to work as the manager of O’Charley’s Restaurant in Oxford. During his five years in that position, he dreamed of opening a restaurant where he could focus on creating dishes from his native Thailand. 

Vaughn Stewart was mayor of Anniston at that time and encouraged Sam to pursue his dream by helping him secure a storefront on Noble Street. “He even gave me his cell phone number, said to call him anytime,” Sam remembered. 