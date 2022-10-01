Thai One On owner returns to Thailand

Purchase an online subscription to our website for $7.99 a month with automatic renewal or purchase a full year subscription for only $69.99 with automatic renewal. Each online subscription gives you full access to all of our newspaper websites and mobile applications. To cancel you may contact Customer Service @ 256-235-9253 or email ggray@annistonstar.com.
This service allows you continued access past our online paywall for the duration of your subscription. For further assitance, please call our office at 256-235-9258 or send an email containing your name, address and phone number to ggray@annistonstar.com.
Sam Sutchaleo arrived in Alabama in 2009 to work as the manager of O’Charley’s Restaurant in Oxford. During his five years in that position, he dreamed of opening a restaurant where he could focus on creating dishes from his native Thailand.
Vaughn Stewart was mayor of Anniston at that time and encouraged Sam to pursue his dream by helping him secure a storefront on Noble Street. “He even gave me his cell phone number, said to call him anytime,” Sam remembered.