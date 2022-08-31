 Skip to main content
READER'S CHOICE 2022

Teamwork is key for stylists at Memphis Hair Studio in Jacksonville

Memphis Hair Studio

Left to right: Alexis Callahan , Katie Clark, Whitney Glass and Emily Sexton.

 Submitted photo

Memphis Hair Studio is a full service salon that came to fruition through a partnership between owner Whitney Glass and Edward Sturkie. The two had previously worked together at a different salon, and when Glass decided to strike out on her own, Sturkie was supportive. 

“He was really my biggest supporter,” Glass said.