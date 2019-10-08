For 30 years, The Anniston Star has held a scary story contest called “Ghostwriters.” To celebrate the anniversary, we’re revisiting a favorite story from each of the past 30 years. (For those of you keeping tabs, there was no Ghostwriters contest in 1992.) From 1993, this is "Tangled Webs" by Janet L. Smart of Jacksonville, who at the time was an English instructor at Jacksonville State University.
1993
'Tangled Webs'
By Janet L. Smart
Hester had always enjoyed nature — fancied herself to be one with it — so she was delighted that August morning when she glanced out her kitchen window and saw the black-and-yellow garden spider busily dancing between two holly shrubs, spinning a silvery web. She was fond of the children's story, so she named this shiny arachnid Charlotte.
Life went on as usual, Hester going to and returning from work every day. She had little else to do, since the children were gone and so was George — with Helena, the tax assessor.
She enjoyed watching Charlotte's evolution into a full-grown spider, her silken black legs gleaming in the morning sun, her iridescent green body glistening in twilight. Any kind of growth in Hester's life was precious.
It went on like this into the month of September.
That's when she noticed Charlotte's web sagging.
For Charlotte was becoming hefty — her plump smooth body a full three inches across, each jointed leg snaking out, at least six inches long.
“Why ... this is good... isn't it?” wondered Hester, knowing little about bugs. "She's so ... healthy."
Still, a shudder came over her one morning in late September.
Charlotte was a full foot across, but agile nevertheless. Hester, doing the breakfast dishes, watched her dart into the oak tree and bring back a screeching sparrow, which was summarily injected, paralyzed and swathed in a slick shiny chrysalis, only its terrified eyes beaming out.
Hester couldn't tell, but it seemed that Charlotte regarded her defiantly with her eight blank eyes.
"Something will have to be done!" she announced at work. But they all just looked at her. She knew they thought she was bats anyway. Ever since George left her, she'd not been right. It wasn't that they didn't believe there was a spider the size of a basketball in her backyard; they just didn't listen to her at all.
On a late October morning, Hester saw Charlotte had outgrown her web. There she hung, graceless, the pointy tips of her segmented legs brushing the dewy lawn, the bloated ball of her body as big as a lawn chair. By contrast, her web seemed fragile, torn in places.
One morning in mid-October, Hester was relieved that Charlotte was gone, her web hanging limply vacant, tattered and gray.
“Well,” she thought, “that's that." She often summarized events that way. It was simpler. Why think?
That was when the bumping started in her cellar. A family of squirrels, she thought, setting up for the winter.
But on Oct. 31, at her wit's end, she finally called the exterminator. He was a wan little man without character. Confident, though. He trudged down the cellar stairs with a flashlight, his back disappearing into the dimness.
Hester waited and waited. She ignored the trick-or-treaters at the door. In the distance, there was a rumble of thunder, and rain fell shortly, its patter punctuated by the neon flashes of lightning.
After three hours, there was a complete pall of silence in the house. The rain had stopped.
At 11 o'clock, Hester, like a robot, retrieved a flashlight and wended her way into the inky blackness of the basement. Strangely, she was not frightened at all, even when she heard an agonized moan.
Directing the beam of her flashlight upwards, she managed a little gasp when she saw the Terminex man gussied up in spider twine, suspended from the plumbing on the ceiling.
What captured her attention then was Charlotte. For Charlotte had grown.
She filled the cellar, legs six feet long, trembling and still somehow delicate and tentative. Her eyes, all eight of them, focused on Hester.
With almost balletic grace, Hester was lifted then.
Oh, she thought. That's what it's like.
And gently she drifted as she was turned and turned, wrapped in silky softness, feeling no fear, until her eyes met those of the little bug man's. They hung there together, unable to move or speak.
Below, the sac on Charlotte's back tore open and hundreds of spiderlings poured forth, all the size of dinner plates.
On the front porch, the trick-or-treaters rang and rang the doorbell, getting angry that there was no answer.
They began to plan some tricks.