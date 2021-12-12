You have permission to edit this article.
Sweet potatoes bring back sweet memories

fred kemp

Fred Kemp in the kitchen at his home in Anniston.

 Submitted photo

Way back when my husband was employed at Kemp’s Officenter in downtown Anniston, owners Fred and Don Kemp would host an annual staff Christmas party. I always thought it was a generous and compassionate gesture, considering they’re a Jewish family.

In the beginning, it was held at a variety of restaurants. Spouses and significant others were always included. Eventually the gathering relocated to the home of Fred and Madalyn Kemp. Tables were set up around the house to accommodate the guests. Many of the items on the evening’s menu were Fred’s culinary creations. 

