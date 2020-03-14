You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article

STUDYING SERIAL KILLERS: Meet the psychiatric nurse who inspired a ‘Mindhunter’ character

Ann Burgess

LEFT: Ann Burgess, a Boston College forensic science professor. RIGHT: Burgess served as the inspiration for the 'Mindhunter' character of Wendy Carr.

EDITOR'S NOTE: Dr. Ann Burgess was scheduled to speak next week at Jacksonville State University, but the program was cancelled due to concerns over the spread of coronavirus. This interview was conducted before the lecture was cancelled, and has been edited to reflect the cancellation.

The woman who inspired a character in Netflix’s “Mindhunter” crime series has dedicated most of her life to researching serial killers. Now, she said, she wants everyone to know why they do what they do.

Contact Staff Writer Mia Kortright at 256-235-3563.

Tags

Loading...
Loading...