Student aims to equip first responders with books for children in traumatic situations

Griffyn Burrage

Griffyn Burrage, a junior at The Donoho School, is organizing a book drive for first responder vehicles.

Griffyn Burrage, 17, wanted to do something to make a positive difference in the lives of young children in our community. She thought about organizing a book drive. “There have been many times in my life when I have been able to escape into a book,” she said. She wanted to help others have the same experience.

A junior at The Donoho School, Griffyn plans to major in speech language pathology when she gets to college. “I currently shadow the pathologists and occupational therapists at Grow Pediatric Therapy in Anniston on my lunch break once a week,” she said.

