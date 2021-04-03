You have permission to edit this article.
STORM SPOTTING: Conquering a fear of storms by learning more about them

Growing up in Alabama, you become accustomed to the humid heat of summer, the lack of snow in winter, the two short weeks of mild weather in autumn, as well as the possibility of severe weather in the spring — and in the winter — but mostly in the spring.

As a child, I was terrified of storms. I lived in a mobile home for a good portion of my childhood. An old siren sat at the end of the road. The sound of the siren was deafening during the scheduled tests. My mother told me that I used to run to the television and say “Spann, Spann, Spann,” because I knew if severe weather was coming, James Spann would be on TV.

