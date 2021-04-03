You are the owner of this article.
HEAVY METAL

Stone Farm Forge specializes in welding, blacksmithing and ornamental ironwork

Master blacksmith Steve Stone, owner of Stone Farm Forge near White Plains, makes one of a kind decorative metal items at his shop and does repairs on all types of metal items. Here, Stone removes the red-hot metal from the forge to continue to form it. Photo by Stephen Gross/The Anniston Star

 Photo by Stephen Gross / The Anniston Star

For master blacksmith Steve Stone, an interest in metal work began when his dad taught him how to weld when he was young. This hobby would later help jumpstart a career in horseshoe-making. 

“I really got into blacksmithing in 1986 when I went to farrier school and started shoeing horses professionally,” Stone said. “And then I got involved in the Alabama Forge Council doing blacksmithing ornamental-type work.”

