Good days were then, best days are now

Star photojournalist Stephen Gross looks back on his career

steve gross
Photo by David Brandsma

When Stephen Gross was 18 years old, the opportunity for a career lay just outside the front door.

The proud new owner of a professional-quality camera was visiting a friend’s house in Oxford when they heard a bang out on the street.

steve gross first photo

In this photo from 1977, a three-vehicle accident in Oxford resulted in this car striking a storage building at Phillips Manufacturing Co. Six people were injured, one of which was sent to the hospital. This was Stephen Gross' first photo to be published in The Anniston Star.
Steve's Favorite 45

My favorite photo is of Henry Caldwell from Jacksonville, which I shot in October 1981.

Henry was 104 years old. He had fallen and broken his arm while raking leaves one day. He spent a week in the hospital and upon his release his family threw a “welcome home” party in his honor. They had cake and ice cream and such.

After the party he wanted to take his daily walk, which he couldn’t do while in the hospital. His 4-year-old great-grandson walked with him. I positioned myself a distance in front of them and shot as they walked. I knew immediately that this was a generational photo.

While in New Orleans the next new year’s, while covering Alabama in the Sugar Bowl, I saw two artists painting MY photo in Jackson Square! I also saw paintings of that photo in several studios over the years. There’s a full-size statue of that photo in the Civil Rights Museum in Birmingham as well.

That photo won first place in every contest that it was entered in that year. It’s sorta unusual that I’ve not taken another photo that I feel is better in the past 40 years.

Stephen Gross' Favorite Photos over 45 Years at The Anniston Star

Stephen Gross' favorite photos throughout his 45 year photojournalist career at The Anniston Star.

