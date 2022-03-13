Star photojournalist Stephen Gross looks back on his career

PLEASE NOTE: ALL ONLINE PURCHASES ARE AUTOMATIC RENEWALS UNLESS YOU EMAIL JPAYNE@ANNISTONSTAR.COM OR CONTACT CUSTOMER SERVICE @ 256-235-9253....
Purchase an online subscription to our website for $7.99 a month with automaticrenewal. Each online subscription gives you full access to all of our newspaper websites and mobile applications. To cancel you may contact Customer Service @ 256-235-9253 or email JPAYNE@ANNISTONSTAR.COM
*NEW SUBSCRIBERS ONLY join with a NEW ANNUAL SUBSCRIPTION is just $59.99 for the first year. Existing customers do not qualify for the specials! AMEX is not accepted through this site.
After the first year, we’ll automatically renew your subscription to continue your access at the regular price of $69.99 per year. Please note *Your Subscription will Automatically Renew unless you contact Customer Service To Cancel*
In this photo from 1977, a three-vehicle accident in Oxford resulted in this car striking a storage building at Phillips Manufacturing Co. Six people were injured, one of which was sent to the hospital. This was Stephen Gross' first photo to be published in The Anniston Star.
Tom Mullins looks over a glass negative in the Alabama Room at the Public Library of Anniston-Calhoun County in Anniston. Mullins is retiring after 51yrs of service at the library. Photo by Stephen Gross / The Anniston Star
Beth Humphries of Wellborn plays with a baby squirrel Tiny that she found still in its nest after a tree was cut down on her property over 2 months ago. She found two babies and has nursed both squirrels to this point.
4 Legs 4 Justice president Lindsay Ghee plays with Sabrina, a red pit bull at the Auburn University dog kennels at McClellan. There are many dogs that were displaced by hurricane Harvey and Irma that are being housed at the facility. Photo by Stephen Gross / The Anniston Star
A worker cant believe what is happening to him after trying unsuccessfully to free a backhoe and a trackhoe while getting a huge wrecker stuck in the mud just below the river bridge on Hwy 78 in Riverside./photo by Stephen Gross
Lady Bug gets a kiss from priest Chris Hartley after being blessed during the Episcopal Church of St. Michael and All Angels blessing of the animals event in conjunction with St.Assisi Day at the Silver Chapel at McClellan. Photo by Stephen Gross / The Anniston Star.
Angelynn Luckado leans on her mother Dovie Luckado while walking for the first time after a double lung and heart transplant surgery at the UAB's CICU in Birmingham. Photo by Stephen Gross / The Anniston Star
Mary Smallwood's image is reflected onto a photo of her and her husband, Jimmy Smallwood (77) as she reminisces about happier times and the sacrifices Jimmy made for her when she had COVID. Jimmy (77) died from COVID but nursed her back to health. L to R (mom/wife) Photo by Stephen Gross/The Anniston Star PHOTO RAN FEBRUARY 19, 2021
COME ON........DO IT!. KAITLIN AND DREW DAVIDSON (BRO AND SIS) ALONG WITH THEIR GRANDMOTHER, LINDA NETTLES WATCH THE BINGO BUISNESS END OF A COW AS HE WALKS AROUND A FIELD FULL OF SQUARES DURING A COW PATTY BINGO GAME AT HAGER HINGE IN OXFORD TO RAISE $$ FOR RELAY FOR LIFE./PHOTO BY STEPHEN GROSS
the "peck" of the litter...butch haver of Wellington has 11 great pyrenees puppies that are 5 weeks old. here look over a board separating them from their food. its not enough that they have to fight for food with 10 other litter mates but they also have to scramble with chickens on Haver's farm.
2yr old Corbett Church learns to swim for the first time with the help of his mom, Kaytee Church during swim class for children ages 6mo through 3yrs old at the Anniston Aquatic Center at McClellan. Photo by Stephen Gross / The Anniston Star
Everyone held hands in a circle during a prayer that Richard Green, Carla Young and Anne Bradshaw lead during the Calhoun County Jail Ministry's annual Christmas celebration at the Anniston city jail. Photo by Stephen Gross/The Anniston Star
Angelynn Luckado leans on her mother Dovie Luckado while walking for the first time after a double lung and heart transplant surgery at the UAB's CICU in Birmingham. Photo by Stephen Gross / The Anniston Star
Cecelia Gamez at her home near Ohatchee where her granddaughter, 6mo old Kahlia Gordon was murdered by her father. Here Gamez is describing the hole in both the baby and the father's head after the shooting. Photo by Stephen Gross / The Anniston Star
Marian Haynes reminisces about being beaten if she spoke her native Creek language as a child in school. Haynes also spoke of being forced into an orphanage even though her father was alive. Haynes is inside the sanctuary in the Hickory Ground Baptist Church in Henryetta, Oklahoma. Photo by Stephen Gross / The Anniston Star
Counter protester Kris Lackey yells and screams obscenities and flashes obscene gestures during a Confederate flag parade / protest on Speedway Blvd. in Lincoln. Photo by Stephen Gross / The Anniston Star
Calhoun County Courthouse maintenance caretaker David Rogers, must change the time on the courthouse clock two times a year. He oils the gears and cleans the inside face of the clocks as general maintenance. Photo by Stephen Gross/The Anniston Star
3rd grade Wellborn Elementary students Jaxton Turner and Hailee Lindsey wave bye after they boarded buses to go home as school lets out for the last time in the 2018 year at Wellborn Elementary School. Photo by Stephen Gross / The Anniston Star
Stephen Gross' Favorite Photos over 45 Years at The Anniston Star
Stephen Gross' favorite photos throughout his 45 year photojournalist career at The Anniston Star.
1 of 211
Steve's Favorite 451
Tom Mullins looks over a glass negative in the Alabama Room at the Public Library of Anniston-Calhoun County in Anniston. Mullins is retiring after 51yrs of service at the library. Photo by Stephen Gross / The Anniston Star
Stephen Gross / The Anniston Star
Steve's Favorite 451
Beth Humphries of Wellborn plays with a baby squirrel Tiny that she found still in its nest after a tree was cut down on her property over 2 months ago. She found two babies and has nursed both squirrels to this point.
photo by stephen gross
Steve's Favorite 451
Calhoun County Family Court Judge Laura Phillips swears in Foster at a ceremony Friday. Handling Foster is Jesica Fleming.
Photo by Stephen Gross
Steve's Favorite 451
Kennel Manager Paula Meadors gives the puppy Franklin some good ole loving at the League For Animal Welfare on Bynum-Leatherwood Road in Anniston.
Photo by Stephen Gross / The Anniston Star
Steve's Favorite 451
Lou Morrison with one of the two dogs in question, Grace is a Pit Bull at her home in Wellborn. Photo by Stephen Gross / The Anniston Star
Photo by Stephen Gross / The Anniston Star
Steve's Favorite 451
4 Legs 4 Justice president Lindsay Ghee plays with Sabrina, a red pit bull at the Auburn University dog kennels at McClellan. There are many dogs that were displaced by hurricane Harvey and Irma that are being housed at the facility. Photo by Stephen Gross / The Anniston Star
Stephen Gross/The Anniston Star
Steve's Favorite 451
Dan Spaulding captures an injured Red Tailed Hawk on the edge of the woods at the side of Bynum Leatherwood Road rests. Photo by Stephen Gross / The Anniston Star
Photo by Stephen Gross / The Anniston Star
Steve's Favorite 451
A worker cant believe what is happening to him after trying unsuccessfully to free a backhoe and a trackhoe while getting a huge wrecker stuck in the mud just below the river bridge on Hwy 78 in Riverside./photo by Stephen Gross
Steve's Favorite 451
Pearl Williams image is reflected as she places her hand on the memorial in the Jacksonville Cemetery to her son Dwayne Williams who was killed in the attack on the Pentagon on 9/11/01
Photo by Stephen Gross
Steve's Favorite 451
Justin Sollohub's step-dad Byron Morris and mom Jeniffer Morris take a moment to reflect after their sons funeral at the Harvest Church of God.
photo by Stephen Gross
Steve's Favorite 451
Lady Bug gets a kiss from priest Chris Hartley after being blessed during the Episcopal Church of St. Michael and All Angels blessing of the animals event in conjunction with St.Assisi Day at the Silver Chapel at McClellan. Photo by Stephen Gross / The Anniston Star.
Photo by Stephen Gross / The Anniston Star
Steve's Favorite 451
Heflin's Alex Sandmann reacts after beating Leeds' Tre Nation during the AHSAA Wrestling State Finals in Huntsville. Photo by Stephen Gross / The Anniston Star
Photo by Stephen Gross / The Anniston Star
Steve's Favorite 451
Angelynn Luckado leans on her mother Dovie Luckado while walking for the first time after a double lung and heart transplant surgery at the UAB's CICU in Birmingham. Photo by Stephen Gross / The Anniston Star
Photo by Stephen Gross / The Anniston Star
Steve's Favorite 451
Jeremy Rollins is reflected in a photo he is holding of Rollins' son Dalton who was murdered along with Rollins' ex-wife Monica in 2002.
Photo by Stephen Gross
Steve's Favorite 451
Mary Smallwood's image is reflected onto a photo of her and her husband, Jimmy Smallwood (77) as she reminisces about happier times and the sacrifices Jimmy made for her when she had COVID. Jimmy (77) died from COVID but nursed her back to health. L to R (mom/wife) Photo by Stephen Gross/The Anniston Star PHOTO RAN FEBRUARY 19, 2021
Photo by Stephen Gross / The Anniston Star
Steve's Favorite 451
photo by Stephen Gross
Steve's Favorite 451
Stephen Gross/The Anniston Star
Steve's Favorite 451
Kenny and Linda Callahan share a tender moment just before Kenny passed away from cancer at their home is Saks.
photo by stephen gross
Steve's Favorite 451
Auburn wide receiver Sammie Coates (18) catches a long pass against ULM.
photo by Stephen Gross
Steve's Favorite 451
87yr old Willie B Heard takes Joe, his plow mule to be rigged./photo by Stephen Gross
Steve's Favorite 451
104 yr old Henry Caldwell takes a walk with his great, great grandson in Jacksonville in 1982.
Stephen Gross/The Anniston Star
Steve's Favorite 451
Stephen Gross at a JSU football game.
Steve's Favorite 451
Stephen Gross at a JSU football game.
Stephen Gross/The Anniston Star
Steve's Favorite 451
Stephen Gross compares :Gabs" with Auburn fullback Jay Porsche at their National Championship game in California.