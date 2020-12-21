You have permission to edit this article.
Star photographer captures 'The Christmas Star'

The "Christmas Star" 2020

The conjunction of the planets Jupiter, left, and Saturn (with rings) on Dec. 21, 2020.

Anniston Star photographer Stephen Gross captured this image of the planets Jupiter, left, and Saturn (with rings) on Monday night.

To the naked eye, the two planets were so close together they looked like a very bright star, which had many people calling the celestial event "The Christmas Star."

