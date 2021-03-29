You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
HOME & GARDEN SPRING 2021

STAR FLOORS: ‘The floor awakens’ with Marmoleum and other popular materials

  • Comments

Flooring is hot right now — like lava. Brittney Owen Jones, flooring manager at Webb Concrete’s Webb Flooring in Pell City, shared her expertise on the trends she is seeing in the industry. 

In carpeting, various textures are very popular right now. Jones said, “People are spending more time at home than ever, and carpet is a great way to create a cozy and warm environment.” Patterns and loop pile Berber carpet are making a comeback. 

Tags