STAR FLOORS: ‘The floor awakens’ with Marmoleum and other popular materials

Flooring is hot right now — like lava. Brittney Owen Jones, flooring manager at Webb Concrete’s Webb Flooring in Pell City, shared her expertise on the trends she is seeing in the industry.
In carpeting, various textures are very popular right now. Jones said, “People are spending more time at home than ever, and carpet is a great way to create a cozy and warm environment.” Patterns and loop pile Berber carpet are making a comeback.