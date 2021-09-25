You are the owner of this article.
FALL HOME & GARDEN 2021
MODERN FLAIR

Stacy and Chad Pearson designed their new home for living

Pearson House

The striking pendant lights over the kitchen island are “Shelby” by Savoy House./ Photo by Stephen Gross/The Anniston Star

You could say the kitchen is the heart of Chad and Stacy Pearson’s new home in White Plains — specifically, the kitchen lights.

The modern pendant lights hanging over the kitchen island are attention-grabbing, but they also lend a golden glow to the spacious rooms.

