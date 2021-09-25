Stacy and Chad Pearson designed their new home for living

PLEASE NOTE: ALL ONLINE PURCHASES ARE AUTOMATIC RENEWALS UNLESS YOU EMAIL JPAYNE@ANNISTONSTAR.COM OR CONTACT CUSTOMER SERVICE @ 256-235-9253....
The laundry room is accessible through a sliding barn door. Stacy Pearson wanted the popular farmhouse-style door but didn’t want it to look like a farmhouse, so it’s painted a soft green with classic black hardware. / Photo by Stephen Gross/The Anniston Star
Stacy and Chad Pearson started building their new home in 2019. / Photo by Stephen Gross/The Anniston Star
The outdoor kitchen is lit by a massive, 54-bulb chandelier. / Photo by Stephen Gross/The Anniston Star
The home is surrounded by quiet woods. / Photo by Stephen Gross/The Anniston Star
Appliances in the outdoor kitchen include two refrigerator drawers, an ice maker, a gas grill and a gas oven. / Photo by Stephen Gross/The Anniston Star
Chad Pearson loves to cook, and the outdoor kitchen is his favorite room in the house. / Photo by Stephen Gross/The Anniston Star
The outdoor kitchen is fully stocked so the family doesn’t have to run back and forth to the indoor kitchen. / Photo by Stephen Gross/The Anniston Star
Chad and Stacy Pearson in their kitchen in White Plains. / Photo by Stephen Gross/The Anniston Star
A cozy nook is tucked in between the bedrooms upstairs./ Photo by Stephen Gross/The Anniston Star
A fantastical Harry Potter-themed bedroom for a 12-year-old granddaughter. / Photo by Stephen Gross/The Anniston Star
A bedroom for a teen-aged son. / Photo by Stephen Gross/The Anniston Star
The master suite includes a room-sized walk-in closet. / Photo by Stephen Gross/The Anniston Star
The master bath features plenty of gold accents. / Photo by Stephen Gross/The Anniston Star
In the master bedroom, a modern wood accent wall is painted a soothing grey. / Photo by Stephen Gross/The Anniston Star
The dining room features a modern take on the crystal chandelier./ Photo by Stephen Gross/The Anniston Star
There is no TV in the living room, which has meant the family spends more time talking. / Photo by Stephen Gross/The Anniston Star
There are gold tones throughout the living room and kitchen, from the lights to the table legs. / Photo by Stephen Gross/The Anniston Star
The striking pendant lights over the kitchen island are “Shelby” by Savoy House. / Photo by Stephen Gross/The Anniston Star
The striking white brick on the exterior is Acme Magnolia Bay. / Photo by Stephen Gross/The Anniston Star