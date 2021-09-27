Spotlight on: Morgan Turner, Run for Recovery 5K

PLEASE NOTE: ALL ONLINE PURCHASES ARE AUTOMATIC RENEWALS UNLESS YOU EMAIL JPAYNE@ANNISTONSTAR.COM OR CONTACT CUSTOMER SERVICE @ 256-235-9253....
Morgan Turner is an associate attorney at Boardman, Carr, Petelos, Watkins, & Ogle, PC in the Birmingham area where she maintains a general civil practice. Turner also founded the Run for Recovery 5K, a fundraising event to encourage conversations about substance abuse and mental illness. This year’s Run for Recovery will be Saturday, Oct. 23, at Choccolocco Park in Oxford. More details, as well as registration information, are available at runsignup.com/Race/AL/Oxford/RunforRecoveryAL.
Tell us about Run for Recovery. Run for Recovery is a community event created to encourage conversations about substance abuse and mental illness. The second annual Run for Recovery 5K will be held Oct. 23 at Choccolocco Park in Oxford. It is very common for people dealing with substance abuse and mental illness (whether it be themselves or someone they love) to feel like they are the only ones fighting this fight. People telling their stories and having these conversations helps us all realize that we are not alone in this, and there is hope in recovery.