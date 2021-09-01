You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Spotlight on: Krystal Daniel, Big Mike’z food truck

  • Comments
big mike'z

Krystal Daniel owns Big Mike’z, a mobile kitchen specializing in chicken wings, hamburgers, funnel cakes and more. 

 Submitted photo

Krystal Daniel owns Big Mike’z, a mobile kitchen specializing in chicken wings, hamburgers, funnel cakes and more. The food truck is located at 1813 Noble St. To learn more about Big Mike’z, like and follow their Facebook page

How did you get your start in cooking? Growing up in a small town like Wedowee, (there was no access to) fast food restaurants. The closest fast food was in the next town over called Roanoke. 

Tags