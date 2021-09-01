Spotlight on: Krystal Daniel, Big Mike’z food truck

PLEASE NOTE: ALL ONLINE PURCHASES ARE AUTOMATIC RENEWALS UNLESS YOU EMAIL JPAYNE@ANNISTONSTAR.COM OR CONTACT CUSTOMER SERVICE @ 256-235-9253....
Purchase an online subscription to our website for $7.99 a month with automatic renewal. Each online subscription gives you full access to all of our newspaper websites and mobile applications. To cancel you may contact Customer Service @ 256-235-9253 or email JPAYNE@ANNISTONSTAR.COM
For a limited time, for NEW SUBSCRIBERS ONLY a NEW ANNUAL SUBSCRIPTION is just $59.99 for the first year. Existing customers do not qualify for the specials!
After the first year, we’ll automatically renew your subscription to continue your access at the regular price of $69.99 per year. Please note *Your Subscription will Automatically Renew unless you contact Customer Service To Cancel*
Krystal Daniel owns Big Mike’z, a mobile kitchen specializing in chicken wings, hamburgers, funnel cakes and more. The food truck is located at 1813 Noble St. To learn more about Big Mike’z, like and follow their Facebook page.
How did you get your start in cooking? Growing up in a small town like Wedowee, (there was no access to) fast food restaurants. The closest fast food was in the next town over called Roanoke.