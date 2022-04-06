Spotlight on: Heather Wilson, League for Animal Welfare

PLEASE NOTE: ALL ONLINE PURCHASES ARE AUTOMATIC RENEWALS UNLESS YOU EMAIL JPAYNE@ANNISTONSTAR.COM OR CONTACT CUSTOMER SERVICE @ 256-235-9253....
Heather Wilson is the executive director for the League for Animal Welfare. In addition to the animals she cares for at the League, Wilson owns dogs, cats, a potbelly pig, a seven-and-a-half foot long boa constrictor, two tarantulas, a scorpion and more. The League for Animal Welfare is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization and the only no-kill animal shelter in Calhoun County. For more information, visit league4animalwelfare.org or search for “The Real League for Animal Welfare” on Facebook.
What is your background with animals? I have been around animals all of my life.My mom ran a pet store. I had a hamster as my first pet. Growing up, I handled pretty much anything and everything: potbelly pigs, chickens, ducks, horses — you name it, we had it.