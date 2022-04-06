 Skip to main content
Spotlight on: Heather Wilson, League for Animal Welfare

Heather Wilson is the executive director for the League for Animal Welfare. In addition to the animals she cares for at the League, Wilson owns dogs, cats, a potbelly pig, a seven-and-a-half foot long boa constrictor, two tarantulas, a scorpion and more. The League for Animal Welfare is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization and the only no-kill animal shelter in Calhoun County. For more information, visit league4animalwelfare.org or search for “The Real League for Animal Welfare” on Facebook. 

What is your background with animals? I have been around animals all of my life.My mom ran a pet store. I had a hamster as my first pet. Growing up, I handled pretty much anything and everything: potbelly pigs, chickens, ducks, horses — you name it, we had it. 

