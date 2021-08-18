Spotlight on: Charles Barclay, aka DJ Chazz

PLEASE NOTE: ALL ONLINE PURCHASES ARE AUTOMATIC RENEWALS UNLESS YOU EMAIL JPAYNE@ANNISTONSTAR.COM OR CONTACT CUSTOMER SERVICE @ 256-235-9253....
Charles Barclay, aka DJ Chazz, will serve as the MC for the Anniston Heritage Festival. The festival will begin at 2 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 28th, in Zinn Park. The festival is free and open to the public, and activities will be provided for children and adults. The festival will feature live music, special guests, speeches, an essay awards presentation and food by onsite vendors. Special guests scheduled to attend the festival include former Surgeon General David Satcher, State Representative Barbara Boyd, Organizer of Juneteenth and Heritage Festival Ruby Evans and Freedom Rider Charles Person. The festival will also include a viewing of the Freedom Riders Bus from the US National Park service.
Tell us about your professional background. I attended Gadsden State College in 1992 and studied Radio & TV Broadcasting on an internship. I did DJ-ing and other entertainment work at WMGJ, Magic 1240, for two years, and I’ve also made some commercials with WHOG 1120 AM and Q104.