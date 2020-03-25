Spotlight on: Angela Matthews, adult literacy teacher

Angela Matthews

 Trent Penny/The Anniston Star

Angela Matthews is a retired reading intervention teacher trying to begin a Calhoun County-wide adult literacy program. She previously started an adult literacy program with the director of the Oxford Public Library. If you would like to volunteer, donate or otherwise assist the Calhoun County program, please call 256-525-1724. Next week, “Spotlight” will feature an interview with one of Matthews’ adult literacy students.

What does a reading intervention teacher do? A reading intervention teacher gives reading assessments to determine which students need the most help within each grade. Then, an individualized reading and spelling program is made for each student in the lower level of reading for each grade level. 

Help 4 U 2 Read

