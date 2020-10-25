You are the owner of this article.
SPOOKY PLACES 2020: FORGOTTEN FORT

For his annual Halloween photo essay, Bill Wilson documents parts of old McClellan that have been lost to time

mclellan spooky places

An abandoned tank at McClellan, the ex-military base in Anniston.

 Bill Wilson/The Anniston Star

This year The Anniston Star’s annual spooky places photo essay highlights McClellan — the former military base in Anniston that was shuttered in 1999 — as it’s been captured in pixels over the last two decades.

A lot of the structures in these photographs are now gone, including WWII barracks and other military housing units, lost to time and an occasional memory.

​Staff writer Bill Wilson: 256-235-3562. On Twitter @bwilson_star.

