Social distancing, adult beverages and ‘The Invisible Man’

My husband, Tim, and I had big plans last weekend, looking forward to a visit from a dear friend who means a lot to us: Tim Winkler (whom I call Winkler, because with two Tims it can get confusing).
Winkler was flying to Cincinnati on business and thought he’d stop by for a few days. He lives 3,000 miles away, out on the West Coast in San Francisco, which is why he considers Ohio to be “in the neighborhood” of Alabama. Close enough, anyway, to justify a visit.