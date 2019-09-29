It was this time last year when young Annadelle Faulkner came home from school not feeling well. She had chills and a fever, a headache and no appetite. “She wouldn’t eat anything for dinner that night,” her mother, Neeli Faulkner, remembers.
At the time, the Faulkner family had just moved from Anniston to Orange Beach to be closer to Neeli’s family. Chris Faulkner, a self-employed contractor, was intending to relocate his business to the Gulf Coast when Annadelle fell ill.
Her symptoms increased when she began complaining of neck pain and a backache. An odd rash began appearing and disappearing.
She was referred to the hospital to rule out bacterial meningitis, but the lab results were inconclusive. All they knew was that some type of infection was at play.
Within days, Annadelle’s condition worsened as an odd form of paralysis set in. “She could feel her arms and legs, but she couldn’t move them,” Neeli explained.
It would be several weeks and many visits to different medical offices, as well as misdiagnoses, confusion and frustration for Neeli and Chris, before the family finally received an official diagnosis.
Annadelle had AFM — Acute Flaccid Myelitis, an extremely rare neurological disorder that affects young children. It is believed to be the result of a virus that somehow invades the spinal cord and interrupts transmissions between the brain and nervous system. There was a national outbreak of the disease in 2018, with 233 cases occurring in 41 states, according to the Centers for Disease Control.
“Annadelle’s therapies are pretty intense,” Neeli said. “She can’t support herself on her own. She needs special equipment for her exercises.” It was a challenge finding such a therapy center, especially one that could accommodate a pediatric patient. “We finally found one in Fairhope, about an hour away,” Neeli said.
Improvements are slow, but consistent. “I’m with her every day so it’s harder for me to see the progress,” Neeli said. “But friends and family who don’t see her often tell me how much she has improved.”
Neeli and Chris pray for a full recovery for their daughter and are heartened by success stories from other parents whose children overcame the same illness.
Doctors, however, offer conflicting opinions. “One doctor tells us she’ll always be like this, but another, with more experience, expects her to make an almost complete recovery,” Neeli said.
There was a time, early on, when Annadelle was paralyzed from the neck down, but today, thanks to intense therapy, she can push herself in a wheelchair. She’s also getting back into the swing of things at school.
“The school system has been very accommodating to us,” Neeli said. “They assigned a para-professional during the day to take Annadelle to the bathroom and help her with daily activities.”
Annadelle is in a general education classroom with her friends, but leaves for one hour each day to work on reading, math, and speech with the resource staff. This is to help her catch up. “She received all A’s and B’s on her progress report which was a huge relief for me,” Neeli said. “She loves school.”
She also loves to color, play with dolls and help her mom cook and wash dishes. “She loves YouTube Kids,” Neeli said. “I can’t tell you how many times I’ve been stuck watching ‘Ryan’s World’!”
Bowling and miniature golf are other fun activities the family can do together. “The bowling alley is very accommodating so we try to go a good bit,” Neeli said. “Putt-Putt, not so much. We have to carry her and her wheelchair up and down stairs, but it’s worth it to see the smile on her face.”
While living in Anniston, Neeli chaired the annual Woodstock 5K and the Noble Street Festival. Today, she puts her skills to good use assisting with an upcoming charity gala and hopes to land other such event-planning jobs in the future. In the meantime, she continues to work on “Skeptical,” a podcast she developed through her recording studio, Reckon Recordings.
Neeli released the first season of “Skeptical” in 2017. It resulted in new evidence being unearthed that suggested two Alabama men, convicted of murder, had been framed. “I will update all of this evidence in the next season that I hope to release later this year,” she said. (The first season of “Skeptical” is available, free of charge, at iTunes.)
Annadelle’s treatment comes first, of course. “Her illness has affected us significantly, but we have come to terms with what we have and are continuing to keep faith for a full recovery,” Neeli said. “I have no doubt she will walk again.”
Donna Barton’s column appears every Sunday. Contact her at donnabarton@cableone.net.