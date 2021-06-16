You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Sign up for Peach Man updates by phone, text

  • Comments

Chilton County peach farmer Ken Easterling — known in these parts as “the Peach Man” — hopes to be able to bring peaches to Calhoun County later this month, but says deliveries will be spotty because of the failure of much of his early peach crop. 

The peach man has been making trips with his family for 68 years to sell peaches and tomatoes in Calhoun County. When he comes to Calhoun County, he typically stops at Regions Bank in Oxford and the post office in downtown Anniston.

Features Editor Lisa Davis: 256-235-3555.

Tags