RELIGION ROUNDTABLE

Should I give a handout to anyone who asks?

Winfred Logan mug

Winfred Logan

Heart to Heart Ministries

Give when led by the Spirit

The Bible covers many different areas of giving. God Himself was a giver. The greatest gift God ever gave was his Son, Jesus. This was not just a handout; it was a hand-up to all of mankind.

tammy jackson mug

Tammy Jackson

First United Methodist Church

Anniston

