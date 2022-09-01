Scoop Du Jour offers 32 ice cream flavors, various desserts

Scoop Du Jour Creamery & Desserts Jacksonville won first place in Reader’s Choice for best frozen treat.
Tanita Amegble and her husband, Kossi Amegble, opened up their business in February offering an array of frozen treats and confections.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
Purchase an online subscription to our website for $7.99 a month with automatic renewal or purchase a full year subscription for only $69.99 with automatic renewal. Each online subscription gives you full access to all of our newspaper websites and mobile applications. To cancel you may contact Customer Service @ 256-235-9253 or email ggray@annistonstar.com.
|Rate
|Price
|Duration
|All-Access: Monthly
|$7.99
|for 30 days
|1 year Online Renewal-Current Subscribers
|$69.99
|for 365 days
This service allows you continued access past our online paywall for the duration of your subscription. For further assitance, please call our office at 256-235-9258 or send an email containing your name, address and phone number to ggray@annistonstar.com.
Scoop Du Jour Creamery & Desserts Jacksonville won first place in Reader’s Choice for best frozen treat.
Tanita Amegble and her husband, Kossi Amegble, opened up their business in February offering an array of frozen treats and confections.
Staff writer Bill Wilson: 256-235-3562. On Twitter @bwilson_star.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.