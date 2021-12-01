You have permission to edit this article.
A TASTE OF DOWN HOME

SAY CHEESECAKE: Get this dessert down to a science with these tips

cheesecake
Chelsea Morgan/Special to the Star

Cheesecake is one of my favorite desserts. Whether it’s served plain or with a topping of chocolate ganache, swirls of lemon curd or fresh fruit, the perfect cheesecake is a classy, understated entry in the world of desserts. I enjoy it with almost any topping, such as strawberries, blueberries, chocolate, caramel and even nuts. Technically, cheesecake consists of a thick, creamy filling of cheese, eggs and sugar over a thinner crust and topped with sweet or sometimes salty items. Some cheesecake recipes call for baking, but others only require refrigeration. However, even baked versions are usually chilled in order to set the filling.

I have included two of my tried and true favorite cheesecake recipes below that would wow your guests at a Christmas party. The chocolate cheesecake recipe came from my pastor’s wife, Heather Phillips, who recently made it for a church dinner and everyone loved it. It is very rich and decadent, and has three layers of chocolate. The crust is made of crushed oreos, then there’s a rich chocolate cheesecake filling and finally, this delicious dessert has a thick layer of smooth and silky chocolate ganache on top.  

