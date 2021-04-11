Sassy Tails program uses horses to engage children with special needs

Purchase an online subscription to our website. Each online subscription gives you full access to all of our newspaper websites and mobile applications.
Last weekend, 16 special needs children had three hours of fun at the first Sassy Tails event at the new Camp McClellan Horse Trails in Anniston.
The children were able to groom and ride horses ranging in size from 4-feet-tall to 9-feet-tall. Volunteers provided paints and paintbrushes to give children a chance to express themselves by painting water-based colors onto the fur of two miniature horses, neither of which seemed to mind.