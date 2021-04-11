You have permission to edit this article.
Sassy Tails program uses horses to engage children with special needs

Madden Harwell and Serenitee Carpenter pet Montana at the Sassy Tails event.

 Submitted photo

Last weekend, 16 special needs children had three hours of fun at the first Sassy Tails event at the new Camp McClellan Horse Trails in Anniston.

The children were able to groom and ride horses ranging in size from 4-feet-tall to 9-feet-tall. Volunteers provided paints and paintbrushes to give children a chance to express themselves by painting water-based colors onto the fur of two miniature horses, neither of which seemed to mind.

Audrey Sibley, 6, grooms a miniature horse at the Sassy Tails event, a program of the McClellan Chapter of Back Country Horsemen.

