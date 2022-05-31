 Skip to main content
Road reopens after trucks carrying explosives involved in minor crash

Two commercial vehicles transporting explosives from the Anniston Army Depot collided in a minor incident Tuesday, officials say.

Just before noon, the Jacksonville post of the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency (ALEA) got the call about the crash on Morrisville Road in west Anniston, according to Public Affairs officer Trooper Justin O’Neal. ALEA dispatched troopers to the scene, assisted by the Anniston police. 

Contact Staff Writer Ashley Morrison at amorrison@annistonstar.comOn Twitter @AshMorrison1105.

 

